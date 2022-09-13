Prana Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,203 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Popular worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Popular by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Popular by 3,582.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Popular Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPOP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.96. 7,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.90. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.