Prana Capital Management LP Invests $68.14 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 499,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 5.4% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 117,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 113,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 300,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,106. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $344.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

