Prana Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 303.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,133 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 3.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $39,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 46,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,578. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,837 shares of company stock worth $7,990,794 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

