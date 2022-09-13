Prana Capital Management LP Has $1.42 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prana Capital Management LP lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,129 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,451 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,442. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.18 and its 200 day moving average is $213.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

