Prana Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prana Capital Management LP cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,176 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 51.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

MET traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $67.22. 72,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.