Prana Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,271 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 35,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,366,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,947,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 44,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,393. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

