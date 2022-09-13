Prana Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.65. 100,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.79. The company has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

