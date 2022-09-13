Prana Capital Management LP Buys 18,328 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,827 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.77. 21,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,907. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

