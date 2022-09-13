Prana Capital Management LP Buys 109,454 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for approximately 1.7% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $21,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TransUnion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TRU stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.61. 38,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.19. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

