Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,369 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 3.0 %

APO traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $57.17. 37,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,485. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.72.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

