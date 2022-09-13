PPHE Hotel Group’s (PPH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of PPH opened at GBX 1,430 ($17.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,269.60 ($15.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £607.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,439.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,460.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

