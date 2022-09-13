Potrero Capital Research LLC Reduces Holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Potrero Capital Research LLC lowered its position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,757 shares during the period. VIZIO accounts for approximately 1.0% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VIZIO by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 7,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,473. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZIO. Craig Hallum raised their target price on VIZIO to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,875,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,071,792.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,875,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,071,792.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at $686,183.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,119,755 shares of company stock worth $11,276,878. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.