Potrero Capital Research LLC Reduces Holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Potrero Capital Research LLC lowered its position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,757 shares during the period. VIZIO accounts for approximately 1.0% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VIZIO by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 7,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,473. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZIO. Craig Hallum raised their target price on VIZIO to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,875,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,071,792.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,875,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,071,792.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at $686,183.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,119,755 shares of company stock worth $11,276,878. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.