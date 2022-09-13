Potrero Capital Research LLC Purchases New Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,000. Molson Coors Beverage comprises 2.1% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned about 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Tobam bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 108.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. 12,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

