Potrero Capital Research LLC Boosts Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. LiveRamp accounts for approximately 3.7% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.44% of LiveRamp worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

LiveRamp Stock Performance

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,998.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. 23,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.