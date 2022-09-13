Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes $9.48 Million Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 388,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,570,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,264,000 after buying an additional 29,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,842,000 after buying an additional 36,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,085,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after buying an additional 52,257 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

PetIQ Price Performance

PetIQ stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 4,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,241. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $307.33 million, a PE ratio of -21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $252.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

