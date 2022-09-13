Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 30,906 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,906 shares during the quarter. TravelCenters of America makes up about 2.0% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $25,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,971. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $814.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

