Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.65 Million Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 327,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,649,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of GFL Environmental at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

GFL traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. 34,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.28. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

