Portolan Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,838 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 63,569 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. 7,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,155. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.