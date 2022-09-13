Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $15.69 Million Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience accounts for about 1.3% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 6.13% of Harvard Bioscience worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 1.3 %

HBIO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green acquired 40,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,248,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,707.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James W. Green acquired 40,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,248,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,707.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertrand Loy acquired 17,291 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $55,849.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 382,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,234.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,651 shares of company stock worth $234,345. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBIO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.