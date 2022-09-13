Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $13.71 Million Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 164.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 348,824 shares during the period. LivePerson comprises 1.1% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,410,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,845,000. 13D Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,722,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 643.8% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 527,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 456,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 381,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. 16,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.29. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LivePerson to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

