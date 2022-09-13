Portolan Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,407 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth $123,979,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth $20,363,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $4,234,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $2,802,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 57,846 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Inotiv stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,736. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

