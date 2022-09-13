Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys 34,248 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth $218,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at H&E Equipment Services

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 4.2 %

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

HEES traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.