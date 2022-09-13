Portolan Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 2.08% of CyberOptics worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 12.8% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

CYBE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,996. CyberOptics Co. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $394.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

