Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires 384,189 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 144.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 384,189 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine comprises 2.3% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Digital Turbine worth $28,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

APPS traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. 47,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

