Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Pool makes up about 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Stock Down 5.9 %

Pool stock traded down $21.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.71 and its 200 day moving average is $395.57. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.