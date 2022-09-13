Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $7.57

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.74. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 2,657 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PSNY. Redburn Partners began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at $38,768,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 396,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.