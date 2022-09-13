Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $7.57

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.74. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 2,657 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on PSNY. Redburn Partners began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 3.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
