Polar Capital Holdings Plc Trims Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 741,802 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.38% of ON Semiconductor worth $103,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ ON traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.53. 354,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,588,794. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.47.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

