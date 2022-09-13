Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 269,420 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,420 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.34% of Okta worth $79,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 113,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,679. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $272.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Guggenheim upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,340,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

