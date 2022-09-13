Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 135,158 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135,158 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.11% of Workday worth $65,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after buying an additional 791,143 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Workday by 8,913.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after buying an additional 678,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Workday by 23,072.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after buying an additional 598,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.97.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.05. 93,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of -206.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

