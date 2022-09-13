Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 135,158 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135,158 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.11% of Workday worth $65,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after buying an additional 791,143 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Workday by 8,913.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after buying an additional 678,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Workday by 23,072.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after buying an additional 598,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Workday
Workday Stock Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ WDAY traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.05. 93,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of -206.68 and a beta of 1.35.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Workday Company Profile
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workday (WDAY)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.