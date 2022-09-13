Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6,725.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,771 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $74,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 207,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 91,375 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,574,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 68,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.0% in the first quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $91.12. The stock had a trading volume of 712,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,819,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average is $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

