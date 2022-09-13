Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 180,012 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,277,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 180,012 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up about 0.6% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $138,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after buying an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after buying an additional 506,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,372,000 after buying an additional 469,969 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after buying an additional 413,297 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $1,682,197.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $1,682,197.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,974.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,893 shares of company stock worth $5,886,628 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,582. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

