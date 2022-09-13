Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 258,669 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.31% of Twilio worth $91,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Argus lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.24.

Twilio stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.45. 113,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $373.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

