Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $85.10 Million Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.32% of Seagen worth $85,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen Trading Down 2.9 %

Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,330. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.44. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

