Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $68.63 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,726 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.35% of Molina Healthcare worth $68,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.99. 5,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $361.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,456 shares of company stock worth $19,253,691 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

