Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,676 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 0.7% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $162,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.64. 205,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,573. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

