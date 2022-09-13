Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 16,640 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 669,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Travelers Companies worth $122,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. UBS Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.75. 22,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,431. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.05.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

