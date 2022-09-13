Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 5,819 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 1.14% of Materion worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 51.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Materion Trading Down 4.7 %

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. CL King initiated coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:MTRN traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,030. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

