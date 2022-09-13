Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,046,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $942,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,948.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,833.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,833.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,212 shares of company stock worth $7,623,724 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

