Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $24.73 Million in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 609,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,727,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in National Instruments by 25.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,265,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,374,000 after buying an additional 252,916 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Instruments by 99.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at National Instruments
In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,779.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
National Instruments Trading Down 2.5 %
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
National Instruments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. StockNews.com lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
