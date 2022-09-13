Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $22.06 Million in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 507,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,059,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SIX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,564. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 275,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,980,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,026,325 shares of company stock worth $24,151,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

