Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $11.66 Million in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,664,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 8.92% of Growth for Good Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth $292,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $486,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GFGD remained flat at $9.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 32,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,904. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Growth for Good Acquisition Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

