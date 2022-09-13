Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $16.72 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of Avalara worth $16,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 65.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 95.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,348,000 after acquiring an additional 733,168 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $85,617,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth $50,188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $45,008,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Stock Performance

Shares of AVLR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 95,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.65. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $190.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Insider Transactions at Avalara

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

