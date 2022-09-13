Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $12.44 Million Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 526,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 53.5% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,750 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 883.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 356,784 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

CMBM stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.36 million, a PE ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.