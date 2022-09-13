Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 61,600 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 61,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after buying an additional 347,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $7.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,249. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

