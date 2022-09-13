Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 487,256 NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 487,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $9,789,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 251,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NuVasive Trading Down 1.9 %

NuVasive Company Profile

NUVA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. 8,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

