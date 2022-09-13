Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 223,100 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 223,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.27% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after acquiring an additional 372,322 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,866. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upped their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

