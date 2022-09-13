Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $3.92 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 122,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,689. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

