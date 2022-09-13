Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $4.59 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898,875 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. H Capital V GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth about $99,559,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of KE by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,260,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after buying an additional 417,003 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $38,660,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,455,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 558,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. 186,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,049,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of -2.15. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

