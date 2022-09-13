PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

