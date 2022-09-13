PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
